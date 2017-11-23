Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Struck, Killed By Fleeing Suspect

BRANDON TWP. (WWJ) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of its own, early Thanksgiving morning.
According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, police were involving in a pursuit on westbound I-69 to southbound M-15, entering Brandon Township. Just after 12:30 a.m., at the intersection of SB M-15 and Seymour Lake Road, the deputy was just outside of his patrol car about to deploy “stop sticks” when the fleeing suspect hit the deputy and the suspect’s vehicle, then rolled over.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy, a 22-year-veteran of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, died at the scene. The suspect was taken into custody.
The suspect’s name is being withheld pending formal charges, and the deputy’s name will not be released until all next of kin have been notified.
No information had been provided regarding why the suspect was being chased. An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is going.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office called the deputy’s death tragic, and asked public to keep his family and friends in their prayers.