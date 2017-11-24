Michigan High School Football, Prep Football, Ford Field, MHSAA, State Championship

Michigan Prep Football Scores – State Finals

It started with 32 teams in each division, and now there is only one team that can call themselves champions. All eight division state championship games are taking place across the next two days at Ford Field with eight schools being crowned champions.

Below are the results for each state championship game and the schedule for the remaining games. The games can be seen on Fox Sports Detroit. Click on the division link to see the updated bracket for each division.

Division 1

Clarkston vs. West Bloomfield — 1 p.m. on Saturday

Division 2

Livonia Franklin vs. Warren De La Salle — 1 p.m. on Friday

Division 3

Farmington Hills Harrison vs. Muskegon — 7:30 p.m. on Saturday

Division 4

Edwardsburg vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central — 7:30 p.m. on Friday

Division 5

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Saginaw Swan Valley — 4:30 p.m. on Saturday

Division 6

Ithaca vs. Jackson Lumen Christi — 4:30 p.m. on Friday

Division 7

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Saugatuck — 10 a.m. on Saturday

Division 8

Ottawa Lake Whiteford vs. Saginaw Nouvel — 10 a.m. on Friday

