Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Oak Park

OAK PARK (WWJ) – Authorities say a woman is in custody after striking and killing a pedestrian in Oak Park.
The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday along Scotia Road, in the area of 9 Mile and Coolidge roads.
Circumstances surrounding the crash weren’t immediately clear, but it appears the man, an Oak Park resident, was walking along the road when he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to reports, the driver was arguing with another woman in the car and veered off the road before striking the man. Police have not confirmed that; they say a man died of his injuries after arriving at the hospital, and that a female driver is being held in custody as the investigation continues.
It remains unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The victim’s name has not been released.