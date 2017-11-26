Michigan Ski Resorts Anticipate Strong Ski Season

PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) – Michigan ski resort officials expect weather conditions should make for a strong skiing season.

Petoskey News-Review reports that Boyne Resorts’ two northern Michigan ski properties and Nub’s Nob in Harbor Springs opened early for the ski season. The Boyne sites opened for skiing the weekend of Nov. 11, while Nub’s opened Nov. 18.

Resort general managers say cold weather from La Nina and Lake Michigan’s relatively warm temperature may work together to help provide a lot of natural snow for ski resorts.
Resorts are equipped with snowmaking equipment in case the weather doesn’t provide as much snow as anticipated.

Boyne Mountain Resort president Ed Grice says the resort is mostly interested in seeing consistently low temperatures since it can produce its own snow.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch