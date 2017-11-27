Man Shot Handing Out Coupon Booklets On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — Four shots were fired today at a man handing out coupon booklets on Detroit’s west side.
Police say the victim was hit in the back near the corner of Mansfield Street and Paul Avenue. A resident is said to have gotten mad at the man with an argument following. That’s when four shots were fired at the coupon booklet handout man.
The person handing out the coupons is now listed in critical condition. The alleged shooter was later picked up by police and has been taken into custody.
The identities of the two men involved in this incident have not been revealed at this time.
