Police Catch Woodhaven Man After Two Week-Long Search

FLAT ROCK (WWJ) — A Woodhaven man wanted for leading Oakland County Sheriff deputies on a chase for two weeks in western Oakland County is in custody.
James Sebastianelli, 53, led Flat Rock police on a chase yesterday afternoon before he crashed his car and was arrested. He’s currently under guard at Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital where he is in stable condition.
Yesterday was the second time this month Sebastianelli led authorities through a police chase. The officer was trying to pull him over for driving with an expired registration plate. Investigators say Sebastianelli crashed into two cars in Novi during the first chase in mid-November, however, he was still able to get away.
Before the latest run-ins with the law, Sebastianelli was wanted for fleeing police in Lincoln Park and indecent exposure at a Walmart store in Lyon Township.
Formal charges are expected later this week.