Resolution Restricts What Can Be Placed On Spirit Of Detroit Statue

The Spirit of Detroit will don a MSU football jersey. (WWJ/Laura Bonnell)

DETROIT (AP) – A sports team now needs to be a national champion and able to fork over $25,000 to place an oversized jersey on the “Spirit of Detroit” statue.

The Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority says Monday that the jersey resolution was approved Nov. 15.

The 26-foot-tall bronze statue was dedicated in 1958 and stands outside the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center downtown.

It has worn jerseys of the Detroit Tigers, Pistons, Red Wings and Lions in honor of the teams’ championship bids. A Michigan State jersey was placed on it in 2015 as the Spartans prepared to play in a college football national semifinal.

The authority says that since the first jersey was allowed in 1997 “numerous institutions, businesses, corporations and not-for-profit organizations” have wanted to dress the statue in “various costumes.”

