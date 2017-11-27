10 People Killed In Traffic Crashes In Michigan Over Thanksgiving Weekend

LANSING (WWJ) – Michigan State Police say a total of 10 people died in 10 separate traffic crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
In announcing the number on Monday, MSP First Lt. Jim Flegel, of the State Services Bureau, said the number could change as more information becomes available.
“These numbers are preliminary and only reflect those fatalities reported to the MSP as of 11 a.m. today,” said Flegel, in a media release. “The preliminary numbers show the same number of fatalities from this holiday period last year.”
“The MSP continues to urge motorists not to drive while impaired, always use proper restraints and to make responsible driving decisions,” he added.
The number covers a five-day period. The 2017 Thanksgiving holiday weekend ran from 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.
Police did not immediately release details, including the names of those killed.
