After Days Of Shopping, ‘Giving Tuesday’ Is A Way To Give Back

DETROIT (WWJ) – You’ve heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but did you know that the big shopping days are followed by an initiative called Giving Tuesday?

It’s a global day dedicated to giving back to help an non-profit organization or program.

The generous initiative is focused on being conscious of giving back to your community, or simply giving of your time, talent or treasure to charity.

According to the Giving Tuesday website, the effort is a simple way for families, communities, companies and organizations “to come together to give something more.”

Many of the companies participating in the effort have set up secure webpages for donations.

Some local charities taking part in Giving Tuesday include:

 

 

 

