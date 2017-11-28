Neighbor In Custody After Overnight Shooting In Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) – A man was shot and critically wounded overnight in Highland Park, and a neighbor is now in police custody.
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Tennyson and Oakland Avenue.
Officials say the 56-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
The gunman fled the scene on foot. A police K-9 unit was able to track and locate the suspect a few blocks away. Officers also recovered a gun believed to have been used in the shooting. A 39-year-old man is now in police custody.
Police have not yet released a motive for the shooting, which remains under investigation.
