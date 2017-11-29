Believe It Or Not, Andreas Athanasiou Can Dunk A Basketball [VIDEO]

Filed Under: Andreas Athanasiou, Detroit Red Wings

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

By now everyone is aware that both the Red Wings and the Pistons share Little Caesars Arena.

But it looks like they share more than that … Wednesday afternoon the Detroit Red Wings posted a video of one of their stars, Andreas Athanasiou, dunking a basketball.

Air Andreas. | @andreasathanasiou | #lgrw 🏀

A post shared by Detroit Red Wings Hockey Club (@detroitredwings) on

This is so impressive to me. The 23-year-old left winger is listed at 6’2″ on the Detroit Red Wings website.

He has also posted a video on his own Instagram account in early October dunking a basketball as well.

@gmluciani @karse @jonny.simone

A post shared by Andreas Athanasiou (@andreasathanasiou) on

Do you think he has what it takes to play in a semi-pro league?

