Believe It Or Not, Andreas Athanasiou Can Dunk A Basketball [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
By now everyone is aware that both the Red Wings and the Pistons share Little Caesars Arena.
But it looks like they share more than that … Wednesday afternoon the Detroit Red Wings posted a video of one of their stars, Andreas Athanasiou, dunking a basketball.
This is so impressive to me. The 23-year-old left winger is listed at 6’2″ on the Detroit Red Wings website.
He has also posted a video on his own Instagram account in early October dunking a basketball as well.
Do you think he has what it takes to play in a semi-pro league?