Kendall Jenner Shares Barely There Bikini Selfie [PHOTO]

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 30: Adriana Lima and Kendall Jenner pose backstage during 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Whoever was the first person to put the front facing camera on the cell phone should win an award.

The selfie is the best thing to happen to this world — since pants with pockets — and Kendall Jenner proved my point Wednesday afternoon.

With a photo titled, “peaches and mango” the model is posing in a very tiny yellow bikini.

peaches and the mangos

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Even though the photo had only been posted within the hour — It has already been liked more than 500,000 times. That is so impressive but I guess she knows her fan base and they all seem to have Instagram.

Yesterday, Jenner also shared a photo of herself and other models hanging out in their bikinis on a boat.

💋

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

moments ❤️

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Bravo Kendall, Bravo!

