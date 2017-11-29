Kendall Jenner Shares Barely There Bikini Selfie [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Whoever was the first person to put the front facing camera on the cell phone should win an award.

The selfie is the best thing to happen to this world — since pants with pockets — and Kendall Jenner proved my point Wednesday afternoon.

With a photo titled, “peaches and mango” the model is posing in a very tiny yellow bikini.

peaches and the mangos A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:03am PST

Even though the photo had only been posted within the hour — It has already been liked more than 500,000 times. That is so impressive but I guess she knows her fan base and they all seem to have Instagram.

Yesterday, Jenner also shared a photo of herself and other models hanging out in their bikinis on a boat.

💋 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:00am PST

moments ❤️ A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:55am PST

Bravo Kendall, Bravo!