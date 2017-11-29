CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Police: Off-Duty Cop Caught Driving Drunk The Wrong Way On Woodward

Filed Under: Ferndale, roseville

FERNDALE (WWJ) – Both the Ferndale and Roseville Police Departments have launched internal investigations after an off-duty officer was allegedly caught driving drunk.

The unnamed lieutenant from Roseville is facing disciplinary action in connection with the incident, at around 12:30 a.m. on November 9. According to police, the lieutenant was off the job when he and a passenger were pulled over for driving the wrong way on Woodward Ave. Police suspected both the driver was intoxicated, but he was not given a breathalyzer.

The off-duty lieutenant was not arrested, according to Ferndale Police Chief Timothy Collins, and instead was given a ride home.

“On the surface, this appears to be an example of poor decision-making by one of our lieutenants,” Collins said, in a media release. “As a police department, we take cases of operating and driving under the influence incredibly seriously. It’s a critical threat to public health and safety, and we as a department work regularly to educate the community to reduce instances of intoxicated driving.”

Collins said if the lieutenant’s actions are found to be in violation of policy and procedure once the investigation is complete, he will face appropriate disciplinary measures. He expects the investigation to be complete within the next week.

“Our jobs are complex and we trust our people to use sound judgment,” Collins added. “When somebody makes a call that is unsafe or not indicative of the department’s values and operations, we take that seriously and we act accordingly.”

A warrant request has been made against the Roseville lieutenant for Operating Under the Influence. His name is being withheld pending formal charges.

Meanwhile, Collion sayd the department is doing everything in its power to ensure that an error like this isn’t made again. Within the next month, the entire department will go through an educational program about intoxicated driving.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch