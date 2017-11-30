5-Year-Old Boy Entangled With Bike Gets Helping Of Holiday Spirit From Troy Police

TROY (WWJ) – A Troy family is praising that city’s police department Wednesday after officers not only extricated a young boy from his bike — they surprised him with a replacement.

“I told my mom I was stuck. And we had to use the jaws of life,” said 5-year-old James.

He’s got the pictures to prove his tangled-tale.

James got his foot stuck between the pedal and the bike frame and needed help from firefighters who used the jaw of life to cut him free.

“None of the neighbors who had tools were home at the time – so we called for help,” said mom Mary Caragee.

She says her son was “pretty devastated” when he learned the bike he had paid for was going to be cut in half.

“He got stuck at 5:15 p.m. — he was free by 6:15 and by 8:30 he had a new bike.”

“They went to the store to buy me a new one,” says James. “I can go so fast on it.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch