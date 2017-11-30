Homeless Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Highland Park Shooting

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) – A 40-year-old homeless man is facing a laundry list of charges — including attempted murder — in connection with a shooting in Highland Park.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Anthony Williams entered the backyard of a home in the 200 block of Tennyson Street at around 2 a.m. Tuesday, where he got into an argument with a 55-year-old man who lives there.
At some point during the altercation, Williams allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other man multiple times in the chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but survived the shooting.
Williams was tracked by a Highland Park police K9 unit and arrested a short time later.
Police earlier told reporters that Williams was the victim’s neighbor, but prosecutors later said he is homeless.
Williams was arraigned in 30th District Court in Highland Park Thursday on the the following counts: Assault with Intent to Murder, Discharge Firearm at a Dwelling Causing Serious Injury, Assault with Intent to Cause Great Bodily Harm, Felonious Assault, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and five counts of Felony Firearm.
He was ordered held on a $500,000 cash or surety bond. He remains held in the Wayne County Jail awaiting a probable cause conference set for December 12.