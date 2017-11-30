Police: Roseville Walmart Evacuated Due To Multiple Bomb Threats

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Police are checking phone records as they search for a man who called in multiple bomb threats to a Roseville Walmart store.
Several calls were made to the store on Gratiot Avenue Wednesday night, according to police, by someone claiming several bombs were in the building.
All customers and employees were “safely evacuated” at around 8:30 p.m., Roseville Police Chief James Berlin said, while officers set up a safety perimeter around the store.
Police personnel and a bomb detection K-9 unit then searched the building, but didn’t find any kind of suspicious device. No injuries were reported.
The store was reopened about 90 minutes later and is open for business as usual on Thursday.
No suspects have been named as an investigation by Roseville detectives continues.