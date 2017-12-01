Detroit Police Search For Missing Man Who Suffers From A Mental Health Issue

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing resident who suffers from a mental health issue.
Authorities have issued a serious missing person alert after 22-year-old Esau Taylor-Wright went missing this afternoon. Police say he was last seen by his caretaker in his home in the 7400 block of Dolphin at approximately 4 p.m.
His caretaker reported that Taylor-Wright went to the bathroom and never came back, sneaking out of the window. The caretaker also said Taylor-Wright had mentioned he wanted to go to the store to replace his broken video game.
Taylor-Wright is described as a black male who is 6-foot-1 and weighs 250 pounds. He has dark brown skin complexion with short hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants with a red stripe along the side and black shoes.
Authorities say he is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health issue.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Detroit Police at 313-596-5640 or 313-596-5600.