Founders Releases New Stout Beer Out Of New Detroit-Located Taproom

DETROIT (WWJ) — It’s a big-day for a west-Michigan-based brewery here in Detroit.

Founders Brewing Company is previewing its new taproom in Midtown by releasing a new beer. Its top-rated Canadian Breakfast Stout will be released at the new taproom, with officials very excited about this new special brew.

“It’s base beer is an imperialized version of our breakfast stout, which is a coffee, chocolate (and) oatmeal stout,” Francesca Jasinksi with Founders told WWJ Newsradio 950. “We take it and age it in the maple bourbon barrel for close to a year. So that beer is transferred into barrels that have to be stored for a significant period of time.”

The special stout runs at $25 per bottle. The beer will be distributed in area stores too.

The beer-maker’s new taproom officially opens Monday — one-block north of the Masonic Temple. Jasinksi said the new taproom will be the home for more new beers in the future.

“We have a small brew house in the facility so we will be making exclusive beers just for Detroit,” Jasinksi said. “Nothing packaged right now just draft exclusively for the taproom. We also opened a mug club just a couple of days ago and it sold out almost immediately, all 800 spots. So we already have our regulars.”