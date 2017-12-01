Man Found Stabbed To Death With Wallet, Credit Cards Spread Across Chest

YPSILANTI TWP. (WWJ) – Police in Ypsilanti Township are investigating the mysterious death of a man whose body was found on the floor of his apartment, with his wallet and credit cards spread out across his chest.

Police have not yet identified man — who was discovered by a neighbor when his dog began barking incessantly around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. He was stabbed several times in the face and neck. The injuries were so horrific, the neighbor told Mlive.com he “thought his face was torn off.”

The victim, in his late 60s, had retired from General Motors and was planning to travel to California to visit family for the holidays, according to the neighbor.

Deputies have ruled the death as suspicious and are continuing to investigate.

