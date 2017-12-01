‘Michigan Matters’ Spotlight: Bye Bye Cobo Center, Hello?

By CBS Detroit

What’s in a name? That’s being determined right now at Cobo Center as the authority which runs the facility is nearing the end of the process to change its name as part of a new multi-million-dollar naming rights deal.

Following criticism of the Cobo name being on the building, the authority decided to change it and hired a firm to help them in the process. Currently, they are accepting bids from entities interested in paying to have their name put on the huge convention facility.

Former Mayor Albert Cobo campaigned on the promise of limiting housing opportunities for African Americans — and did.

Claude Molinari, who runs Cobo Center, provides an update

Molinari said he was surprised by the amount of entities who have reached out so far with interest.

They have received a handful of submissions and the deadline is coming up shortly. Authority members will sift through them and a decision could come by year’s end.

He added it would be a 20-year deal worth at least $1.5 million a year to Cobo.

Also on the show, Phil Incarnati, president & CEO of McLaren Health Care, talked about further consolidation of hospitals in Metro Detroit.

Incarnati, a former football player at Eastern Michigan University, also discussed bringing PGA golf back to Warwick Hills with the Ally Challenge this summer. McLaren Health Care is a sponsor of the PGA event.

Robert Ficano, former Wayne County Executive, also appeared as the conversation turned to politics and impact of Lt. Gov. Brian Calley formally entering the 2018 gubernatorial race.

Talk centered on Calley, Attorney General Bill Schuette and Gretchen Whitmer in that contest which is heating up.

