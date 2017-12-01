Michigan Minimum Wage Rising In January

Filed Under: Minimum Wage
(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)

LANSING (AP) – Michigan’s minimum wage will rise to $9.25 an hour starting Jan. 1.

That’s a 35-cent raise from the current minimum of $8.90 per hour. It’s the final definitive increase provided by a 2014 law, the state said Friday.

Beginning in 2019, however, the minimum wage is due to increase annually with inflation unless the unemployment rate is high.

Employers can pay 85 percent of the minimum to employees age 16 and 17. The training wage remains at $4.25 per hour for new hires age 16 to 19 for the first 90 days of employment.

Advocates for restaurant workers have launched a 2018 ballot drive in a bid to raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour and pay tipped employees the hourly minimum.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch