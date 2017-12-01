Police Stop ‘Erratic’ FedEx Truck, Driver Arrested For DUI

TROY (WWJ) – A 48-year-old FedEx driver is facing multiple charges after police say he was caught hitting the bottle behind the wheel in Troy.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Black Friday along 14 Mile Road just west of Dequindre Road. Police say officers stopped a white FedEx semi-truck that was being driven erratically and noticed an odor of alcohol emanating from the driver as he spoke.
Police say the driver denied drinking any alcohol and performed poorly on several roadside sobriety tests. He submitted to a breath test, which returned a result of .21 percent, according to police. The legal limit for driving in Michigan is .08. At that point, he was taken into custody.
While searching the vehicle, police say officers found two containers in a cooler that were opened and half-full of alcohol.
The driver, a Grand Blanc resident, is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and transporting an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.