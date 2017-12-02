Washtenaw County, Federal Court, Computer Hacking

Man Pleads Guilty To Taking Over Washtenaw County Computers

Filed Under: Computer Hacking, Federal court, Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A man who was able to take over the Washtenaw County computer system with malware and other tricks has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Prosecutors say Konrads Voits got access to the county network earlier this year, including jail records, search warrant affidavits and personal information from more than 1,600 employees. He admits altering an electronic record to try to get an inmate released early.

Washtenaw County spent more than $230,000 to fix the breach.

Voits, who lives in Ypsilanti Township, pleaded guilty Friday to damaging a protected computer, a federal crime. He could face seven years or more in prison on April 5. He’s in jail without bond.

The FBI first encountered Voits in 2015 when he reported a false bomb threat.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch