Quick Start Lifts Michigan To 69-55 Win Over Indiana

By Noah Trister

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 11 of his 19 points in the first half, and Michigan’s fast start was too much for Indiana to overcome in the Wolverines’ 69-55 victory Saturday.

Michigan (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) scored its first 12 points on 3-pointers and led 16-2 early on. It was 34-21 at halftime, and although Indiana (4-4, 0-1) cut the deficit to five in the second half, the Wolverines responded with a quick 8-0 run.

Charles Matthews, who came into the game as Michigan’s leading scorer, played only two minutes in the first half because of foul trouble. Instead, it was freshmen Poole, Isaiah Livers and Eli Brooks who led the way.

Poole hit a couple 3-pointers during Michigan’s initial run, and Livers made his only two shot attempts of the half. Brooks had four assists in the first half.

Indiana made a push at the start of the second and trailed 39-34 when Michigan’s Duncan Robinson made a 3-pointer. John Teske scored to push the lead to 10, and then Brooks connected from beyond the arc.

Juwan Morgan scored 24 points for the Hoosiers, who played No. 1 Duke tough in a loss Wednesday night but looked flat at the outset in Ann Arbor.

The Big Ten has already started conference play this season because the league tournament at New York’s Madison Square Garden begins in late February.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: It was a poor offensive showing throughout for the Hoosiers, who attempted only one 3-pointer the entire first half. Indiana did outscore Michigan 36-26 in the paint, but that wasn’t nearly enough to make up for the Wolverines’ advantage beyond the arc. Michigan made 11 shots from 3-point range to Indiana’s two.

Michigan: The freshmen have impressed lately for the Wolverines. Brooks is now the starting point guard, and Poole’s performance has also been also encouraging. Michigan won despite a quiet game from Matthews.

UP NEXT

Indiana: The Hoosiers host Iowa on Monday night.

Michigan: The Wolverines play at Ohio State on Monday night. Since losing at home to Ohio State last February, Michigan is 11-2 against Big Ten opponents.

