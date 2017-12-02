Beaumont Hospital, Stop the Bleed, Emergencies

‘Stop The Bleed’ Event To Take Place At Beaumont Hospital Next Weekend

Beaumont Hospital, Emergencies, Stop the Bleed

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) — With the recent mass shootings taking place — such as the one in Las Vegas and a Texas church — a special class to teach bystanders how to help in an event of this nature is taking place in Metro Detroit.

According to the National Trauma Institute, bleeding from a traumatic injury is the leading cause of death, often when emergency medical care arrives too late to help the victim. This is why Barb Smith, RN and traumatic program manager at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills, is spreading the word about a class called “Stop the Bleed.” This free class is taking place at the hospital, and will teach the public how to assist in bleeding emergencies with no previous medical training necessary.

“Several factors can hold people back from saving a life, such as worrying about getting hurt, being afraid of worsening the situation and not knowing how to help,” Smith said in a release.

The class will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. The classes run for one hour.

Those interested can register online for any of the classes. Smith said by taking one hour out of your day, you could possibly save someone’s life if you were ever in one of these traumatic situations.

“Please take an hour away from the busy holiday season to attend this class to gain the knowledge and confidence to assist a fellow human being in an emergency.”

