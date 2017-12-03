Orange Bowl Matchup: Miami Vs. Wisconsin

Jonathan Taylor #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts to a touchdown by Kendric Pryor #3 during the third quarter of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ASSOCIATED PRESS —  Miami (10-2, Atlantic Coast Conference) vs. Wisconsin (12-1, Big Ten), Dec. 30, 8 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Miami Gardens, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Miami: WR Braxton Berrios has 52 catches for 644 yards and nine touchdowns, handles punt returns and was the ACC’s top football scholar-athlete this season.

Wisconsin: RB Jonathan Taylor ranks No. 3 nationally at 142 rushing yards per game, and has broken off at least one run for 41 yards or more in eight of his 12 games this season.

NOTABLE

Miami: The Hurricanes are looking to win a bowl game in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2003 and 2004. They’re 7-0 at Hard Rock Stadium this season and will be classified as the “home” team, though this matchup will officially be a neutral-site game. The Hurricanes will be staying in a hotel about 30 miles from their campus during bowl week, because of contractual obligations with the game.

Wisconsin: The Badgers have the nation’s No. 1 defense in yards allowed (253.2 per game) and are No. 2 in scoring defense (13.2 per game). They’re also great on third downs (49 percent, No. 3 nationally) and that’s a big reason why they hold the ball for nearly 36 minutes per game. Wisconsin lost the Big Ten title game for the third time in four years; after the first two, the Badgers recovered to win a bowl game.

LAST TIME

Wisconsin 20, Miami 14 (Champs Sports Bowl, Dec. 29, 2009).

BOWL HISTORY

Miami: 10th appearance in the Orange Bowl, 39th bowl appearance in school history.

Wisconsin: 1st appearance in the Orange Bowl, 29th bowl appearance in school history.

 

 

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch