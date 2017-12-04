2 Horses Killed, 1 Injured In Shocking Attack On Animals In Eaton County

EATON COUNTY (WWJ) – A shocking attack on several horses just before Thanksgiving has police in Eaton County looking for at least one suspect.

Authorities say it was no accident that three draft horses were shot — killing two and injuring a third along North Ainger Road just west of Lansing on Nov 21.

Sen. Rick Jones says someone used a rifle in three different locations to shoot the animals. “This horrible, sick person who murdered two horses, this is serious, because people who abuse animals, many times, go on to abuse people. The FBI has science on this,” he told WWJ’s Tim Skubick.

Draft horses are working animals — often doing the job of plowing or other farm labor.

“He was the best horse we have ever had the privilege of owning, a horse that taught me so much, and a horse that no matter what, he always gave 100%. I still cannot believe my sweet boy is gone. Rest In Peace handsome boy. You will forever be in our hearts, Docs Sweet Solo,” wrote Kelsie Newman on Facebook about one of the horses that died.

A $1000 reward has been offered in connection with finding the person or persons involved.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-543-5447.