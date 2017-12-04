2 Dead In Southwestern Michigan Motorcycle Crash

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died after a motorcycle they were riding collided with a car in southwestern Michigan.
The Kalamazoo County sheriff’s department says the crash happened Sunday in Comstock Township. The department on Monday identified the dead as 28-year-old David Arthur-John Haan and his passenger 27-year-old Stephanie Marie Hirding of Portage.
The roadway near the crash scene was closed as deputies investigated, but it later reopened.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
