Rare White Deer Spotted In Oakland County Park [PHOTO]

MILFORD (WWJ) – There’s something exceptional to see in the woods of western Oakland County — a ghostly white deer.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, Travel Michigan’s Pure Michigan campaign posted a photo of the pale beauty, spotted in Kensington Metropark in Milford, noting its rarity.
When visiting Kensington Metropark in Milford, keep your eyes peeled for this rare beauty! This albino white-tailed deer roams the forests of the 4,543 acre park. If you do come across it, count yourself lucky, research says your chances of seeing an albino in the wild are about 1 in 30,000! 📸: @neubecker.photo #PureMichigan #KensingtonMetropark #Milford #wildlife
A handful of people commenting on the photo say they’ve been lucky enough to see it, too.
Albino deer are very uncommon, but the specifics of their rareness are unknown. Some researchers claim albino deer are born once in about 20,000 births, while others say it’s more like one in 100,000 births. Pure Michigan’s estimation lands somewhere in the middle.
The issue albino deer in Michigan parks made headlines in 2015 when a hunter killed one during a cull in Kensington; and in 2014 when the family of an 11-year-old Oceola Township posted photos of a 12-point albino buck the young hunter killed with a crossbow.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says that all-white deer have been legal to hunt in the state in since 2008, when the state lifted protections for the animals.