Conyers Supporters To Hold Monday Rally At Detroit Church

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Supporters of U.S. Rep. John Conyers are planning a Monday rally in Detroit for the embattled congressman.

Dozens of political, religious and civil rights leaders are scheduled to gather at 11 a.m. Monday for the rally at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church.

The 88-year-old faces sexual harassment allegations from former staff members. Conyers has denied any wrongdoing.

Conyers was hospitalized last week — the same morning former staffer Marion Brown went on NBC’s “Today” alleging the congressman subjected her to years of sexual harassment. Brown says Conyers propositioned her for sex multiple times over more than a decade. She says she stayed on the job because she needed to support her family and found the work rewarding. Conyers settled Brown’s complaint in 2015 for $27,000.

Last week, BuzzFeed News reported that Conyers had settled a complaint in 2015 from a woman on his staff who alleged she was fired because she rejected his sexual advances. BuzzFeed reported that Conyers’ office paid the woman more than $27,000 in the confidential settlement. BuzzFeed also published affidavits from former staff members who said they had witnessed Conyers touching female staffers inappropriately or requesting sexual favors.

The Democratic lawmaker has been hospitalized since he reported feeling lightheaded last week, but his wife, Monica Conyers, is expected to attend Monday’s rally.

State Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo tells The Detroit Free Press that Conyers “has championed civil rights and he deserves due process.”

Conyers’ attorney said Friday the congressman will decide in the next few days whether to resign, stay in office through the end of his term, or seek re-election next year.

(© Copyright 2017 All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)