Detroit Police Search For Man Who Suffers From Mental Health Issues

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is missing and suffers from mental health issues.
Authorities say Jordan Ferrow, 19, was last seen on Sunday at approximately 12 p.m. His father was the last person to see him, when he left Ferrow’s home in the 2200 block of Chene in Detroit. Later, when another person showed up at the residence, Ferrow was gone and all of his belongings were left behind.
Ferrow is described as a black male, who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 160 pounds. He has a medium skin complexion with short hair. He was last seen wearing a purple, gray and black jacket, white t-shirt, black jeans, and gray and green Nike gym shoes.
Police say Ferrow is in good physical condition, but suffers from mental health issues and needs his medication. He has only been in Michigan for three months, and prior to that he lived in Mississippi.
Police are asking anyone with information on Ferrow or his whereabouts to call the Seventh Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5740 or 313-596-5700.