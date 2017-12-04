State Police: Driver Killed In I-75 Construction Zone Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 44-year-old Dearborn Heights man died in a crash in an I-75 construction zone over the weekend.
Michigan State Police are trying to determine how the driver ended up on a closed portion of the northbound freeway, north of Schaefer Road, where he collided with some large metal beams, shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.
Police said a construction worker spotted the motorist “traveling at a high rate of speed” as he drove through the construction area, hitting the beams which were sitting in the left lane. Troopers didn’t find any skid marks prior to the vehicle striking the beams.
A rescue crew used the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. No construction workers were hurt.
Police said it’s unknown if alcohol and or alcohol drugs were a factor; and it’s still unclear where or how he entered the closed construction zone.
An investigation by the MSP Metro South and Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit. The man’s name was not immediately released.