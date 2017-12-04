In Wake Of Weinstein, Men Wonder If Hugging Women Still OK

(YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images)

By JOHN ROGERS, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The sexual misconduct allegations that have brought down powerful men in Hollywood, media, politics and business are sending a shiver through the workplace. Men are wondering if it’s still OK to hug a female colleague or ask about her weekend.

And some are asking themselves if they ever, perhaps even inadvertently, crossed the line.

Steve Wyardm a veteran sales associate for a Los Angeles company, says he thought he knew what sexual harassment looked like: a put-out-or-lose-your-job overture. But now he’s not so sure.

He wonders whether it’s gotten to the point where men can’t say, “That’s a nice dress” or “Did you do something with your hair?”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch