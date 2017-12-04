CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Man Charged In Oakland County Deputy’s Death To Get Competency Exam

(Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

CLARKSTON (WWJ/AP) – A man charged with murder after authorities say he deliberately ran over a sheriff’s deputy in southeastern Michigan will get a competency examination.

christopher berak e1512408494755 Man Charged In Oakland County Deputys Death To Get Competency Exam

(Photo: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office)

A judge on Monday ordered the examination for 22-year-old Christopher Joseph Berak, who is charged with first-degree homicide and murder of a peace officer.

Berak’s lawyer Stephen Rabaut told the court “it warrants a competency evaluation.”

Authorities said 50-year-old Oakland County Deputy Eric Overall was outside his squad car early Nov. 23 preparing to deploy “stop sticks” designed to deflate vehicles’ tires at a Brandon Township intersection when he was hit by Berak’s vehicle, which then rolled over.

Police said Berak swerved, making a nearly 90-degree turn before hitting Overall, who was “well off” the roadway in a grassy area when the collision occurred. Berak was arrested at the scene.

000772 0 Man Charged In Oakland County Deputys Death To Get Competency Exam

Eric Overall (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

A court-appointed attorney said Berak — who has four prior convictions for possession of marijuana and resisting and obstructing police — has a history of mental  health issues and is currently under the care of a psychiatrist. He lives with his parents in Macomb Township and works at a local pizzeria.

[Oakland County Deputy Fatally Hit During Chase Hailed As 'Embodiment Of A Hero']

Earlier on the day of the crash, Berak told officers at the Lapeer County jail he was “God” and came to break out one of his “sons.”

Berak will undergo a forensic exam to determine his competency to understand criminal responsibility, to assist his attorney in his defense, and to stand trial. His next court hearing is set for Feb. 12.

