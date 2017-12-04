Oakland County Man Arrested For Attack With Stick, Shooting Threat

ADDISON TWP. (WWJ) – A 62-year-old male Oakland County man is jailed on a felony charge after he allegedly attacked a family member, and threatened to shoot him.
Deputies responded to a home in the 40 block of E. Division in Addison Township late Saturday night, after a woman called 911 to report that her husband was assaulting her brother with “a stick of some kind.”
According to investigators, the two men had been drinking and got into argument. At one point, sheriff’s officials say, the husband began beating the brother with a stick.
The fight broke up momentarily while the complainant called 911, but officials say the the husband returned with a shotgun and threatened to “put a bullet in his head,”referring to the brother.
When deputies arrived they found the suspect standing in the driveway unarmed. He was taken into custody, and a shotgun was recovered from the home.
The 57-year-old victim, who told deputies he’d been living with his sister and brother-in-law for the last 20 years, declined medical attention. Deputies said he denied being assaulted, despite a bloody injury to his face.
As an investigation continues, the suspect remains at the Oakland County Jail on a charge of Domestic Violence – Felonious Assault. His name is being withheld pending an arraignment.