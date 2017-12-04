Detroit, Road Rage, Detroit's Southwest side, Fatal Shooting, Detroit Police, Shooting, Person of Interest

Police Release Photo Of Person Of Interest In Detroit Shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police have released a photo of a person of interest possibly connected to a road rage shooting that occurred last week on Detroit’s southwest side.

Person of Interest (Photo: Detroit Police)

The incident occurred on Friday, Dec. 1 at approximately 8 p.m. in the area of the 8700 block of Vernon Street. A 20-year-old man was fatally shot by an unknown suspect driving a blue Chevy Impala. The shooting occurred after the victim got out of his car.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting. The identity of the person of interest was either not known or not released by the Detroit Police.

Police say the person of interest pictured in this story may have information pertaining to this crime.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this man. Anyone who recognizes this person of interest or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

