Police Searching For Suspect In Connection With 2nd Murder At Same Candy Business In A Week

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – The search continues for the gunman in a second murder at a wholesale candy business in Sterling Heights. Police discovered the body of an unidentified man in his 20’s Saturday at Laithes Candyland on Mound Road, who was shot to death.

This was the second murder at that location in less than a week.

An employee identified as Sufian Saba was found dead at the business last Monday.

Investigators say they believe the deaths are related and not random in nature.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 and WWJ.com for more on this developing story.

 

 

