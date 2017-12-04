Suspect In Stabbing Of Twin Brothers In Warren Turns Himself In To Police

WARREN (WWJ) – A man wanted for stabbing twin brothers in Warren has turned himself in to police. Investigators say 27-year-old Johnny Whitfield was wanted after the stabbing at a home on Atlantic Street Saturday.

One of the twin brothers died, the other was last reported in critical condition.

Police say Whitfield and the two brothers were in an argument at a party store near 8 Mile and Mound roads as part of an ongoing feud.

Officials say Whitfield is due in court Monday to face charges.

Police continue to look for another person that may have been involved.

