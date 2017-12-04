Monroe County, LaSalle Township, Fatal Crash, Police

Two Dead In Fatal Crash On Telegraph Road

Filed Under: fatal crash, LaSalle Township, monroe county, police

LASALLE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Two people are dead after a crash along Telegraph Road in Monroe County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Monday along Telegraph Road at Stein Road in LaSalle Township. The crash closed the roadway for about three hours.

Details of how the crash occurred remain unclear at this time.

Information on those involved in the crash has not been released. This crash is under investigation.

Stay with CBS Detroit and WWJ Newsradio 950 for more updates on this incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch