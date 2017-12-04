Two Dead In Fatal Crash On Telegraph Road

LASALLE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Two people are dead after a crash along Telegraph Road in Monroe County on Monday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Monday along Telegraph Road at Stein Road in LaSalle Township. The crash closed the roadway for about three hours.
Details of how the crash occurred remain unclear at this time.
Information on those involved in the crash has not been released. This crash is under investigation.
