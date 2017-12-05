15 Mile Road Reopening At Site Of Massive Sinkhole

FRASER (WWJ/AP) – A roadway that was closed after a sewer line collapse caused a massive sinkhole is reopening to traffic.
A ribbon-cutting is planned Tuesday for 15 Mile Road in Fraser at the site of the Christmas Eve collapse. Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel are among those expected for the event.
The county says it’s the last major step in the completion of the repair project.
Sewage earlier began flowing again through the major interceptor line and officials marked the milestone during a September ceremony.
The line 60 feet below ground serves roughly 500,000 Macomb County residents.
Twenty Fraser families were temporarily displaced, three homes were condemned, and roads were shut down because of the sinkhole that formed when a sewer line collapsed on Christmas Eve.
© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.