DETROIT (WWJ) – A man seen on video wielding a high-powered weapon on a woman’s front porch has been taken into custody according to authorities.
Detroit police tell WWJ that the suspect — seen on the victim’s surveillance video ringing Dwana Muhammad’s doorbell early Saturday morning — has been arrested.
Muhammad said she opened her home security system app on her phone and saw a gun pointed directly at the camera. After a few seconds both suspects tried to cover their faces and ran off the porch.
Police say the unidentified suspect faces a felon in possession of a firearm charge. He is one of two accused– the second suspect is still at large.
If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact Detroit police.