DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced that the club has agreed to terms with outfielder Leonys Martín on a Major League contract. Additionally, the Tigers have signed righthanded pitcher Enrique Burgos, catcher Derek Norris, first baseman Edwin Espinal and outfielder Jim Adduci to Minor League contracts for the 2018 season. Each player has also received an invitation to Major League Spring Training.

Martín, 29, spent time in both the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs organizations in 2017. In 49 games between the Mariners and Cubs, Martín hit .172 (22×128) with 14 runs scored, three doubles, one triple, three home runs and nine RBI. He also played in 88 games with Triple A Tacoma and batted .306 (110×360) with 63 runs scored, 24 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 39 RBI. Martín established career highs in runs scored (72), home runs (15), total bases (196) and walks (44) in 2016 with Seattle and stole 24 bases, marking his third season with 20-or-more stolen bases. In seven Major League seasons with Texas (2011-15), Seattle (2016-17) and the Chicago Cubs (2017), Martín has hit .247 (489×1978) with 254 runs scored, 72 doubles, 19 triples, 38 home runs and 176 RBI. A native of Villa Clara, Cuba, Martín was originally signed by the Rangers as a non-drafted free agent on May 4, 2011.

Adduci, 32, returns to Detroit after playing in 29 games at the Major League level for the Tigers last season and hitting .241 (20×83) with 14 runs scored, six doubles, two triples, one home run and 10 RBI. He also appeared in 55 games with Triple A Toledo, batting .288 (62×215) with 32 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 27 RBI. In 957 career Minor League games, Adduci is a .285 (956×3355) hitter with 512 runs scored, 150 doubles, 23 triples, 45 home runs and 385 RBI. He has also played in 90 big league games in his career and has a .209 (45×215) batting average with 29 runs scored, 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 18 RBI. Originally from Burnaby, BC, Canada, Adduci was selected in the 42nd round of the 2003 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Florida Marlins.

Burgos, 27, split the 2017 season between Triple A Reno in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization and Triple A Gwinnett in the Atlanta Braves organization and posted a 1-2 record with three saves, a 5.60 ERA (35.1IP/22ER) and 39 strikeouts in 35 relief appearances. In 266 career appearances, including 52 starts, at the Minor League level, Burgos has a 24-21 record with 65 saves, a 4.43 ERA (451.0IP/222ER) and 482 strikeouts. Burgos has also pitched in 73 games at the Major League level and has compiled a 3-4 record with three saves, a 5.27 ERA (68.1IP/40ER) and 82 strikeouts. A native of Panama City, Panama, Burgos was originally signed by the Diamondbacks as a non-drafted free agent on July 19, 2007.

Espinal, 23, appeared in 130 games between Double A Altoona and Triple A Indianapolis in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization in 2017 and hit .294 (146×497) with 53 runs scored, 31 doubles, 15 home runs and 86 RBI. Espinal won a 2017 Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove at first base after not committing an error in 991 chances. He was also named to the Eastern League’s Midseason and Postseason All-Star Team. In seven Minor League seasons, Espinal has hit .279 (623×2230) with 208 runs scored, 127 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 341 RBI in 615 games. Originally from Mao Valverde, DR, Espinal was signed by the Pirates as a non-drafted free agent on April 16, 2011.

Norris, 28, played in 53 games with the Tampa Bay Rays last season and hit .201 (36×179) with 21 runs scored, five doubles, nine home runs and 24 RBI. An American League All-Star in 2014 with the Oakland Athletics, Norris has appeared in 610 games at the Major League level and is a .230 (453×1967) career hitter with 242 runs scored, 98 doubles, four triples, 63 home runs and 247 RBI. He has also seen time in 492 games in the minors and has a .253 (418×1651) batting average with 320 runs scored, 98 doubles, five triples, 80 home runs and 274 RBI. A native of Goddard, KS, Norris was originally drafted in the fourth round of the June 2007 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Washington Nationals.