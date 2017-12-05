Tom Izzo Appears To Be The Happiest Man In The World On ‘Judge Mathis’ [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

During the college basketball season, Spartans’ coach Tom Izzo may not appear to be a pleasant man.

Izzo appeared on an episode of “Judge Mathis” and looked as if he were a 5-year-old kid on Christmas morning.

The clip appeared Tuesday morning on the official ‘Judge Mathis’ Youtube account.

During the segment the man on trial is talking about how he is a fan of Ohio State even though he is a “Michigander.”

Judge Mathis then points out Tom Izzo is in the crowd and has routinely beaten Ohio State. Mathis goes on to say his daughter to Tom Izzo.

He goes on to say that parents should send their kids to Michigan State.

What would make you as happy as Izzo is in the audience?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch