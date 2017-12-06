DETROIT (WWJ) – Eight people, including six children, have been taken to the hospital following an accident on Detroit’s northwest side.

The accident happened Wednesday morning when a Saturn Outlook SUV ran a red light at Schaefer and Pembroke, near 8 Mile and the Lodge Freeway, and struck a Ford Explorer SUV, according to officials.

One of the children was trapped and had to be cut out of the SUV.

Police say five children and one adult from one vehicle, and one child and one adult from the other vehicle, were all taken to the hospital. No ages were provided. Conditions are unknown.

Both vehicles were taking kids to Vernor Elementary School at the time of the crash, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch