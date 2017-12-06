DETROIT (WWJ) – Eight people, including six children, have been taken to the hospital following an accident on Detroit’s northwest side.
The accident happened Wednesday morning when a Saturn Outlook SUV ran a red light at Schaefer and Pembroke, near 8 Mile and the Lodge Freeway, and struck a Ford Explorer SUV, according to officials.
One of the children was trapped and had to be cut out of the SUV.
Police say five children and one adult from one vehicle, and one child and one adult from the other vehicle, were all taken to the hospital. No ages were provided. Conditions are unknown.
Both vehicles were taking kids to Vernor Elementary School at the time of the crash, according to police.
An investigation is ongoing.
