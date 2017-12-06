DETROIT (WWJ) – The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority Wednesday showed a mock up 3D video of what the new Gordie Howe International Bridge and customs booths will look like.

The video was shown at a Public Hearing at Historic Fort Wayne in Detroit to update the public on the status of the bridge, which crews are expected to begin building late next year.

From the concerned to the curious – people came to the open meeting to voice potential ongoing issues to those that were excited to see the project come to fruition.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Meredith Dodge. “I think it will be a nice way to divert more traffic and not have the Ambassador Bridge so busy – so that’s good.”

Lisa Meyers lives near where the bridge will be constructed and is concerned about the pollution.

“They are going to have a buffer wall, it’s not going to meet that high – that pollution is going to settle and it’s going to settle right on us,” she said.

Andy Doctoroff handles the project with the Governor’s office and said that pollution will not worsen with this project.

“It’s a very strong conviction of all project stake holders – that the environment will not get worse on account of this project,” said Doctoroff.

He said they won’t know for sure what the bridge and toll booths will look like until the construction companies are hired but clearing the area to make room for construction is well underway .

“Houses are being demolished – other structures are being demolished, trees are being cleared over here,” described Doctoroff. “It’s becoming real. And as each month advances the project will look, feel and seem more real.”