WATERFORD TWP. (WWJ) – Police in Waterford Township are asking the public for help identifying two suspects who were caught on camera robbing a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint.
The robbery happened back on November 10 around 2:15 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on South Cass Lake Road near Elizabeth Lake Road.
Police say the suspects, one armed with a semi-automatic handgun, entered the business brandishing the gun. The armed suspect told the clerk to remove the cash drawers from the registers, while the other suspect stood watch at the front door. The clerk complied and the suspects fled the store on foot with roughly $300 in a dark duffel bag.
Officers responded to the scene with a K-9 unit but were unable to track the suspects.
Both suspects are described as Hispanic males approximately 18- to 19-years-old, 5’3″ to 5’4″ tall and 180 pounds. The first suspect was wearing a black hoodie pulled over his head, gray pants, white shoes and black leather gloves. The second suspect was wearing a gray hoodie pulled over his head with a bandanna covering his face, a dark coat, dark pants, white shoes and black gloves.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 248-618-6077. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Tip Line at 248-674-COPS.