FERNDALE (WWJ) – An off-duty Roseville police officer — who was let off the hook by cops on the scene — is now facing a misdemeanor charge for driving recklessly in downtown Ferndale.

Ferndale police arrested and processed 40-year-old David Raymer of Macomb Township on a misdemeanor traffic warrant prior to his arraignment in 43rd District Court on Wednesday. The warrant was issued by the Ferndale City Attorney after reviewing the incident, which was caught on dash cam video on November 9.

According to police, Raymer was driving the wrong way on Woodward Ave. when Ferndale police pulled him over at around 12:30 a.m. Police said the officers suspected that Raymer was driving drunk, but he was not given a breathalyzer.

Instead, according to Ferndale Police Chief Timothy Collins, Raymer was given a ride home. Collins said this is not department policy, and there would be an internal investigation.

“On the surface, this appears to be an example of poor decision-making by one of our lieutenants,” Collins said, in a media release last week. “As a police department, we take cases of operating and driving under the influence incredibly seriously. It’s a critical threat to public health and safety, and we as a department work regularly to educate the community to reduce instances of intoxicated driving.”

Raymer had not been charged with drunken driving, likely due to a lack of evidence.

Raymer pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor charge of Reckless Driving (MCL 257.626) and was released on a personal bond. He is due back in court for a hearing on January 16.

It’s unclear at this time if Raymer is still employed by Roseville police, who said they were also investigating the matter. WWJ is working to gather more information.