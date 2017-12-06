STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Police in Sterling Heights are searching for a suspect who followed a woman and tried to attack her as she was walking her dog, but was derailed when she pulled out a gun.

The incident happened between 11 and 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Maple Grove Apartments in the area of 15 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue. The woman, who is in her 40s, told police she was walking her dog when she noticed a man exit a black panel work van and start to follow her.

The woman told police she was highly suspicious but lost sight of the man as she continued to walk her dog. The man then came out from behind a trash enclosure and started walking towards the victim, according to police. As they passed each other, the man attempted to grab the back of the woman’s winter jacket but his hand slipped.

At that point, police say the woman, who carries a concealed pistol, pulled out her gun and placed it to the man’s stomach. The man, who may have had a knife or other type of weapon in his hand, immediately fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as in his 30s, approximately 5’7” tall with a medium build, clean shaven, and scar or cleft pallet on his upper lip. He was dressed all in black with a hoodie pulled tightly around his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-446-2825.