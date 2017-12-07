DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will compete for bragging rights on Friday, Dec. 8, to see which group can raise the most money for The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit’s Red Kettle Campaign, as four teams bell ring at different Metro Detroit retail locations from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Fans are asked to make a $10 donation per autograph at all four locations.

Fans visiting Hockeytown Authentics in Troy can obtain an autograph from forwards Justin Abdelkader and Darren Helm, in addition to FOX Sports Detroit Broadcasters Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond, by making a $10 donation per autograph. Fans can also shop and take advantage of a 25 percent discount on Red Wings merchandise at Hockeytown Authentics during the bell ringing event, excluding Authentics merchandise.

Forwards Tomas Tatar and goaltender Petr Mrazek will represent the Red Wings at Kroger in Royal Oak (2200 E. 12 Mile Rd.), while Red Wings Alumni Kris Draper and Chris Osgood will bell ring at the Kroger location in Plymouth (15455 Haggerty Rd.). Red Wings Alumni Kirk Maltby and radio play-by-play broadcaster Ken Kal are set to bell ring at the Kroger in Grosse Pointe Woods (20422 Mack Ave.).

Fans unable to attend the bell ringing events on Friday can still support The Salvation Army by texting “REDWINGS” to 41444 and selecting one of the four groups to support in the competition.

The funds raised from the Red Wings bell ringing will support the Salvation Army’s STRIVE (Student Training for Integrity, Vitality and Education) youth floor hockey program. Introduced in 2009, the program teaches the basics of the sport of hockey, team building skills and positive sportsmanship behavior to children ages 8-12.

This season marks the 12th consecutive year the Detroit Red Wings and The Salvation Army have teamed up through the “Red Wings for Red Kettles” initiative to help the nonprofit reach its $7.85 million Red Kettle Campaign goal. Last season, the initiative raised $23,084 to increase the total raised by the team to nearly $135,000 for the nonprofit since 2005. For the 12th straight year, Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Ken Holland will serve as the Honorary Chairman of the 2017 Red Kettle Campaign.