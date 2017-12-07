DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are investigating a shooting at a funeral home Thursday afternoon.
The shooting took place at Cantrell Funeral Home on Mack Avenue in Detroit.
According to reports a 24-year-old man was shot after he was approached by a person he did not know.
Police say the victim was transferred to Detroit Receiving Hospital and died from his injuries.
The suspect left the area in a red four-door vehicle.
If you have any information relating to this incident –you are asked to contact Detroit police.
