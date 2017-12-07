DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are investigating a shooting at a funeral home Thursday afternoon.

The shooting took place at Cantrell Funeral Home on Mack Avenue in Detroit.

According to reports a 24-year-old man was shot after he was approached by a person he did not know.

Police say the victim was transferred to Detroit Receiving Hospital and died from his injuries.

The suspect left the area in a red four-door vehicle.

If you have any information relating to this incident –you are asked to contact Detroit police.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 [LISTEN LIVE] and WWJ.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch